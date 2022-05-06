PM, Raja Zafarul Haq discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with Raja Zafarul Haq and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

In the meeting, Raja Zafarul Haq congratulated the Prime Minister on his successful visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister for his vision to complete on priority basis the public welfare projects.



The Prime Minister also met with member National Assembly Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and discussed the present political situation in the country and matters related to Chiniot.