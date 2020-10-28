Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar met in Lahore on Wednesday and discussed the situation regarding availability of essential items in the province.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے وزیر اعلی پنجاب سردار عثمان بزدار کی ملاقات۔ وزیر اعلی نے پنجاب میں اشیا ضروریہ کی قیمتوں اور دستیابی کے حوالے سے وزیر اعظم کو آگاہ کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/0CC44aQJiS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 28, 2020

The matter relating to affordability of prices of commodities also came under discussion to facilitate the common man.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings on development projects of Punjab, including Ravi Urban Development Project and Health Card scheme.

He will also attend Doctors Convention as chief guest on the occasion.