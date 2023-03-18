PM praises umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket and said Pakistan was proud of him.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said Pakistan thanked umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket, as he stepped down from the ‘ICC Elite Panel of Umpires’.

“His flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him!” he added in a tweet.

The record-holding 54-year-old Dar had officiated in 435 men’s tests, ODISs and T20s including four world cup finals to his cap.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 thanks umpire Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to international cricket, as he steps down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. His flawless umpiring across all formats of the game has won praise across the cricketing world. Pakistan is proud of him! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 18, 2023 The International Cricket Council (ICC) on its Twitter account, posted that Dar had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans.

“Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Dar continued his rise as he was appointed as a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2004. He was the first Pakistani to be appointed to the Elite Panel,” it added.