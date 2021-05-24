ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan played a leading role on the issue of Palestine.

Speaking in Senate, Dr Shahzad said Pakistan immediately contacted the leaders of the Muslim Ummah and played a leading role in brokering a ceasefire from Israel.

He said that Israel resorted to brutalities against innocent Palestinians when they were busy in praying on 27th of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Dr Shahzad urged the world to help Palestinians after ceasefire, adding that Pakistani educational institutions were open for the students of Palestine.

He said human rights organizations should play their role and war crimes committed by Israel should be prosecuted in the International Court of Justice.

Dr Shahzad said Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been bleeding since decades. He said Israel and India both were using the same tactics of illegal occupation, killing innocent people and bringing demographic changes by settling Jews and Hindus respectively.

He said the issue of Palestine was very close to the hearts of the Pakistani nation and everyone was on one page on the Palestinian issue.

Dr Shahzad said the media, which was the effective voice of unarmed and innocent Palestinians, was also targeted.

He said that non-compliance with United Nation resolutions was a question mark on the face of the civilized world, adding that the Kashmir and Palestine issues were part of Pakistan’s ideological existence.

Leader of House said that Quaid-e-Azam had always voiced concerns for Palestinian Muslims in the subcontinent as well.

He said that the whole world should be proud of the role of Pakistani government on the Palestinian issue.

On the direction of the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had raised the issue of Palestine at the United Nations.

Dr Shahzad said the Foreign Minister had represented the sentiments of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah at the United Nations in a befitting manners.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir cannot usurp the rights of their people.

He said talks were the only way forward for the core issues of the world. He urged the world to resolve the issues of Palestine and Kashmir as per the aspirations of their people.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said attacks on innocent worshipers are against all norms of humanity and human laws.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in his speech condemned the brutal use of force by Israel against the armless people of Palestine. He called for a joint action from Muslim Ummah to address this issue.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary in his comments said Pakistan presented the case of Palestine in an effective way at worldwide.

He said that collective efforts needed to be taken for the solution of the longstanding issue.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator (PPP) Sherry Rehman said blockade in Palestine has stopped the medical aid in the war torn area.

The lawmaker said Israel was committing war crimes but unfortunately the world is silent.