ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday paid tribute to the police force for their heroic stand against organized violence, what he said, was intended to create chaos to blackmail government.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said four police personnel were martyred and over 600 were injured during the protests.

I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt. 4 policemen were martyred & over 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes & we will look after the families of the martyrs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 16, 2021

He was referring to the recent violent protests by now defunct Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in different cities after the arrest of the party chief.

The prime minister said the nation was indebted to those heroes and that the government would look after the families of the martyrs.