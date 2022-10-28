PM pays tribute to martyred Levies official escorting polio team in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paying tribute to a martyred Levies official escorting a polio team in Balochistan, said the terrorists wanted to cripple the children of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, said the whole nation saluted martyred Habib ur Rehman who had sacrificed his life while guarding the polio vaccination team.

“Terrorists want to cripple the children of Pakistan. We will eliminate the scourge of terrorism with the support of nation and cooperation by the armed forces,” the prime minister remarked.

Levies soldier Habib ur Rehman, who was martyred while protecting the polio team in Chaman, is our nation's hero. It is valiant men like him who manifest our national resolve to eradicate polio from our country and save our children from this debilitating ailment. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 28, 2022

He said the whole nation paid tribute to the polio workers and security officials guarding them.

“Levies soldier Habib ur Rehman, who was martyred while protecting the polio team in Chaman, is our nation’s hero. It is valiant men like him who manifest our national resolve to eradicate polio from our country and save our children from this debilitating ailment,” he later wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of rank of the martyred and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.