PM pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) on the occasion of his martyrdom.

In a message, he said Hazrat Umar (RA) entered Islam with the prayer of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Hazrat Umar (RA) was a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and a leader and brave commander who as head of the state established a comprehensive system of governance, he mentioned.

Shehbaz Sharif said Hazrat Umar (RA) was a good administrator and had the characteristics of humbleness and fear of Allah and he strictly followed the principles of Islam.

The PM said Hazrat Umar (RA) did great favours to the Islamic Ummah and prayed Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the companion of the Prophet (PBUH) and let everybody follow in his footsteps.