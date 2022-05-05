PM orders dispatch of emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghans

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan facing loss of lives due to severe floods and said Pakistan was sending emergency relief goods for the victims.

“We are with the Afghan people in this difficult hour and will provide them every possible assistance,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to floods in 10 provinces of Afghanistan.

He called upon the international community to came forward and provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people in the wake of devastating floods.

He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intensify its efforts in assisting the affected Afghan people through the Afghan Humanitarian Trust Forum.

Shehbaz Sharif said floods could worsen the situation of ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that if timely action was not taken, there was a danger of increasing casualties.

He said the international community, particularly the United Nations, should launch a programme to help the people of Afghanistan by providing food, medical aid and shelter to the displaced.

The prime minister prayed for the patience of the families who lost their loved ones in floods.