PM orders strict action against drug dealers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday ordered the police authorities to take strict action against the drug dealers supplying drugs and narcotics in and around the educational institutions.

Chairing a meeting regarding issues related to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) here, the prime minister said protection of life and property of the citizens was the primary responsibility of the state.

The meeting discussed in detail the ICT’s administrative issues, law and order situation and anti-narcotics’ issues.

He also directed the concerned authorities to take special measures for the protection of schools besides taking necessary steps on priority basis for the establishment of Dolphin Force in Islamabad.

The meeting was briefed in detail about illegal encroachments, the development projects under Capital Development Authority, performance of the ICT Police and other issues.

The prime minister ordered to immediately resolve the problems created by the showrooms established in various parts of the city to trade vehicles that cause problems of traffic and parking in the respective areas.

A comprehensive plan of a Car City should be made at a suitable location for the exhibition, auction and sale of vehicles in Islamabad, he instructed.

PM Kakar also said that an effective strategy should be devised to reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

The meeting was informed that 160 new buses would soon arrive in the city that would help making the public transport system in the city more effective.

The prime minister directed that a central digital system should be made for registration of cars in all cities across the country including Islamabad.

Fitness certificates should be issued for old vehicles based on the internationally accepted environmental pollution standards, he said. He also directed to make the system of issuance of driving license more effective and transparent across the country.

With respect to Margalla National Park, the prime minister said an indiscriminate operation should be conducted against illegal encroachment on Capital Development Authority lands including Margalla National Park.

With respect to the law and order situation in the capital city, PM Kakar was told that during current year, crimes rate had reduced significantly. The prime minister directed to dives an effective strategy to ensure protection of the citizens.

The meeting was informed that the e-challan system had been fully implemented in Islamabad by using modern technology and safe city cameras.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including the caretaker interior minister.