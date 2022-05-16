PM orders foolproof security for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

PM Sharif was given a detailed briefing by the Interior Ministry on the security of the former prime minister.

He also ordered the deployment of a Chief Security Officer immediately along with the former prime minister.

The prime minister also directed all the provincial governments to provide security to the PTI Chairman during the rallies.

