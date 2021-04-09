ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled the demise of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

In a tweet, he said, “My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

My condolences on the demise of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2021

“Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service. His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered,” he added.