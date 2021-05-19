ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues related to legislation and the upcoming budget. ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues related to legislation and the upcoming budget.

The NA Speaker also informed the Prime Minister about the convening of the conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) countries in Pakistan.

Pakistan is hosting a conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of ECO countries in which the Speakers of the Parliaments of the member countries will participate.

Asad Qaiser extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the conference as a special guest.