PM, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency matters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday here held a meeting with members of the National Assembly and exchanged views on the reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) and development projects in their constituencies.

Faizullah Kamoka, Khawaja Shiraz Mehmood, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Haider Ali Khan, Sanaullah Mastikhel, Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Junaid Akbar were among those who met the prime minister. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.