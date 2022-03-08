PM, MNAs discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Members of National Assembly (MNAs) including Fazal Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Amjad Khan Niazi, Makhdoom Sami-ul-Hassan, Yaqub Sheikh, Sajida Zulfiqar and Andleeb Abbas separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Tuesday.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meetings.

Besides the matters relating to respective constituencies and the ongoing development projects, the current political situation was also discussed.