PM, MNA discuss reconstitution of committee for axle load control management

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and matters relating to development schemes in his constituency and reconstitution of committee for Axle Load Control Regime.



The Prime Minister stressed for timely completion of the ongoing development schemes in the constituency for the benefit of local residents.

Besides, the Prime Minister was told that the process of reconstitution of the committee for Axle Load Control Management will be completed soon.