PM meets world leaders at CICA summit

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Oct 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held meetings with several heads of State and government on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.

PM Sharif in a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed issues of bilateral interest including trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts.

About his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the prime minister in a tweet said, “We built on our discussions during SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] last month. Grateful to the President for his offer of support to help Pakistan meet the need for urea in view of challenges during coming sowing season”.

PM Sharif met President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and highlighted his desire to promote peace, cooperation, and security in Asia.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the meeting as “meaningful interactive bilateral engagement”.

The prime minister’s meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon focused on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries in diverse fields.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon on the sidelines of 6th CICA and both leaders expressed resolve to bolster the scope of bilateral engagement,” said Aurangzeb, who is also part of the prime minister’s delegation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also met Vietnamese Vice President Nguyen Thi Anh Xuan at Independence Palace Astana, Kazakhstan at the venue of the 6th CICA Summit and exchanged matters of bilateral interest.