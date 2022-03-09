PM meets GDA leadership; discusses political situation

KARACHI, Mar 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday met with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The meeting took place during the prime minister’s day-long visit to Karachi when he also met the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leaders at party head office as well as the provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The GDA leaders who met the prime minister included Arif Mustafa Jatoi, Husnain Ali Mirza, Moazzam Ali Khan, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Shahryar Khan Mahr, Nand Kumar Goklani, Nasim Akhtar Rajpar and Nusrat Sahr Abbasi.