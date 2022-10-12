PM meets Azeri president; discusses bilateral ties, cooperation

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and discussed the bilateral relations and ways to further enhance the mutual cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), being held in the Kazakh capital on October 12-13.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here along with a delegation comprising members of the cabinet and senior officials.

He would also attend a banquet hosted by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in honour of leaders of the CICA member states.

Prime Minister Shehbaz would address the plenary meeting of CICA on October 13, where he will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.