ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan tweeted on Sunday.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable.”

“He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days.

This is in line with national and int’l guidelines,” he told.