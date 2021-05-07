JEDDAH, May 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived here on a three-day official visit to meet Saudi leadership and discuss ways to further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

As the prime minister landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport of Jeddah along with a high-level delegation, he was warmly received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz as a special gesture.

Other senior Saudi officials as well as those from the Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia were also present at the airport.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and federal cabinet members, the prime minister is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince.

Besides Foreign Minister Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Senator Faisal Javed and other senior officials are also part of the official delegation.

The flags of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were lined up along the route of the prime minister to the hotel from the airport.

During the visit, the prime minister would meet the Saudi Crown Prince which would follow the signing of MoUs for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and other areas.

The two sides will hold delegation-level talks to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

أهلا وسهلا

خوش آمديد#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية

🇸🇦🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/y4ZjN5ZxZ0 — نواف بن سعيد المالكي (@AmbassadorNawaf) May 7, 2021

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. He will interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

He will also perform Umrah in Makkah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in Madina Munawwara.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is already in the Kingdom who earlier in the Day called on Crown Prince and Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Jeddah.