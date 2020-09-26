PM Khan delivered a historic speech at UNGA: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan once again delivered a historic speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement, he said that PM Imran Khan proved to be a real advocate and ambassador of Kashmiris, adding that people of Kashmir was appreciating the Prime Minister’s address at UNGA.

The minister said that Prime Minister strongly presented the case of Kashmiris to the whole world, adding that Kashmir issue was being highlighted at international level with efforts of the government.

“International support for the Kashmir issue has risen sharply since Imran Khan’s speech last year, ” he said.

The minister said that Pakistan will continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said that decades long Indian atrocities and brutalities on people of Kashmir will end soon.