PM, Kazakh president discuss bilateral relations

SAMARKAND, Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jormat Tokayev and discussed the bilateral ties and also exchanged views on the issues of regional and international importance.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization held here.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

Along with a high level delegation including the federal ministers, the prime minister in on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan mainly to attend the summit, at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.