PM, Iranian president discuss bilateral ties, regional situation

SAMARKAND, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here.

The prime minister, along with a high level delegation, arrived here on a two-day visit mainly to attend the summit, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi in Samarqand, Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/0KvgQNmoQc — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 15, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and SAPM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister also met Russian President Vladimir Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emamoli Rahmon.