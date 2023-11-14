PM, interim KP chief minister discuss general election, provincial matters

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Interim Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, retired Justice Arshad Hussain called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming general election and administrative matters of the province.

The prime minister emphasized the constitutional role of the interim chief minister in providing assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in a free and fair manner across the province.

He felicitated the chief minister on the assumption of his office and expressed best wishes for his assignment.

The meeting also discussed the law and order situation in the province and the control of smuggling.

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

