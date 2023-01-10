PM apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

GENEVA, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday in a meeting with officials of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB)highlighted the measures taken by the government for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees.



Vice President of World Bank South Asia Region Martin Raiser and Vice President Operations South Asia, Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen called on the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland.

The PM gave details of the devastation suffered by the people of Pakistan in the recent floods.

He thanked the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for contributing to the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood affectees.