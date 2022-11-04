PM informs UN Coordinator about measures for rehabilitation of flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of United Nations Julien Harnies and informed him about the permanent effects on the lives of people in the areas affected by unprecedented floods.

He also informed about the measures taken for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and about the activities of the government for rescue and relief.

He said Pakistan was already facing difficult economic conditions and then had to face economic losses of $ 40 billion because of floods.

The prime minister thanked the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres who came to visit the flood-affected areas of Pakistan and became the voice of Pakistanis in the whole world.

Julien Harnies expressed sympathy with the flood affectees and reiterated complete support of the United Nations for their rehabilitation. He declared as exemplary the steps taken by government for the timely rescue, rehabilitation and restoration of the affectees.