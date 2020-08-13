PM inaugurates monsoon plantation campaign in merged tribal districts

KHYBER, Aug 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday formally inaugurated monsoon plantation campaign in the merged tribal districts by planting a sapling .

He was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and senior government officials.

The plantation in the merged districts is part of flagship 10 billion trees plantation project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under which one billion trees would be planted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa by 2023.