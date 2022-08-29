PM in Nowshera to review relief operation; distribute cheques among flood-stricken people

NOWSHERA, Aug 29 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived here to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas of the opposition-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the visit, the prime minister would also distribute cheques of cash relief assistance among the flood-stricken people.

The authorities concerned apprised him of the flood situation, ongoing rescue and relief operation as well as the facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps.

It was told that the affected people were being extended medical facilities at the camps as well as at their residences.

The prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people temporarily sheltered at the relief camps.

Moreover, he would also visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress of the project’s execution.