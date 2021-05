MADINA MUNAWARAR, May 8 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday arrived here to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him).

On his arrival in the Holy City, the prime minister was received by Governor of Madina Munawara Prince Faisal bin Salman.

The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, KP Governor Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed and Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister arrived in the Kingdom Friday on three-day visit and held delegation level talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman besides signing multiple agreements and MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation.