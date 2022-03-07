PM Imran enjoys full support of party members, govt’s allies: Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will easily foil opposition’s no-trust motion as Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys full support of party members and allies in the Parliament.

Addressing a news conference he said, the opposition was destined to fail in ousting a democratically elected government which would fulfill its constitutional term of five years.

Gill dispelled the notion that the opposition has support of the government’s coalition partners saying the respectable politicians always stood by the commitments they made with others.

By announcing no-confidence move, Shehbaz said the opposition trapped into a blind alley particularly due to their corrupt leaders who were hell bent on saving their loot and plunder.

He said, it was in knowledge of the government that the opposition revived the culture of horse trading in the politics.

Gill said the PTI members had requested the prime minister to chalk out a strategy to expose the opposition in public after the failure of no-trust move.

To a query, he said the opposition was falsely giving an impression that the state institutions were partaking in politics.