ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary on Economic Affairs Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday reminded Maryam Nawaz of her father’s decade-long corrupt rule and said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had a track record of weakening state institutions and attacking the judiciary on pronouncement of decisions against them.

During the last PML-N government, the Prime Minister Office was used for anti-state activities, which now being used for the socioeconomic development of the common man, she added.

She was addressing a news conference in reaction to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s uproar on the accusations leveled by former director general of Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon in an interview with a private news channel.

Flanked by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Kanwal Shauzab said former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal had hired the PML-N workers in his ministry on heavy pays, who in fact worked in the party’s media cell set up at the PM Office.

“The PM Office was the centre of anti-state activities as the ruling Sharif family had personal and business interests in India and they had put the state interests at stake,” she added.

She said now under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM Office was playing a constructive role for the country’s socio-economic development.

“Sehat Cards, Kissan Cards, Ehsaas Programme, and policies for the revival of construction industry, and strengthening and stabilizing the economy are all planned now at the PM House,” she added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would again come to power in 2023 with a two thirds majority for its pro-poor policies, she added.

Kanwal Shauzab recalled that the last PML-N government worked for the interests of the country’s enemies.

The nation, he said, should take serious note of the statements of former Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit, who had stated that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif mostly followed Indian PM Narendra Modi setting aside the state policy on Kashmir to stand with the Hurriyat leaders.

Abdul Basit also claimed that the Sharif Family wanted to allow India’s Jandal to invest in the coal mining sector in Balochistan, he addd.

With respect to Bashir Memon’s allegations, Kanwal Shauzab said his was a planted interview, which he gave to the news channel on the behest of Maryam Nawaz.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar had issued a legal notice to Bashir Memon for leveling allegation against him, she added.

Bashir Memon was more loyal to the Sharif family than to the state, she said.