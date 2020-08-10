PM holds telephonic conversation with Maldivian President; shares Pakistan’s perspective on peace, security situation in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a telephonic conversation with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and exchanged views in detail on the challenges posed by COVID-19.

He commended the efforts made by Maldives to contain the spread of the pandemic and efforts to revive the economy, including the tourism sector, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The Prime Minister briefed the Maldivian President about the latest situation in Pakistan and the steps taken by the Government to contain COVID-19, with focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

He added that the ‘smart lockdown’ strategy had worked successfully and that major sectors of the economy were being gradually opened up.

The Prime Minister also apprised the President about his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries to mitigate the severe socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

He underscored that developing countries were particularly vulnerable due to limited fiscal space and health sector infrastructure constraints and, therefore, required special measures.

The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on peace and security situation in South Asia, underlining that the region needed peace and cooperation so that the South Asian nations could realize their true economic potential.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to work with Maldives to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Ibrahim Solih to visit Pakistan and stated that he looked forward to welcoming him at the earliest convenience.

Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Maldives, a fellow SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) member state, and was committed to further strengthening them in all fields.