PM highlights govt’s efforts to remove obstacles hampering Turkish investment: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underlined Pakistan government’s diligent efforts to ameliorate key obstacles hampering Turkish investment in Pakistan and assured the government’s commitment to ensure ease of doing business.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, using her twitter handle, said that the PM stated this while addressing Pak-Turkiye Business Council meeing in Ankara.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif drew attention towards immense untapped business and trade aspects between the two countries. She said the Prime Minister persuaded Turkish business community about Pakistani govt’s unflinching support and vowed to herald new era of Trade diplomacy.