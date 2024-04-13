PM grieved over loss of lives in rains, lightning in Balochistan, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and material due to incidents of rains and lightning in Punjab and Balochistan.

In a statement, he prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved families. He instructed that all possible medical aid should be provided to the injured.

He directed that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant organizations should speed up the relief activities in the affected areas.