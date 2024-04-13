PM grieved over loss of lives in rains, lightning in Balochistan, Punjab

PM grieved over loss of lives in rains, lightning in Balochistan, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and material due to incidents of rains and lightning in Punjab and Balochistan.

In a statement, he prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved families. He instructed that all possible medical aid should be provided to the injured.

He directed that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant organizations should speed up the relief activities in the affected areas.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services