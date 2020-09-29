ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The prime minister, in a tweet, also extended condolences to the Crown Prince, Al Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people.

“Deeply grieved over demise of HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Crown Prince, Al Sabah family & to the Kuwaiti people. Amir’s contributions to Pak-Kuwait relations will always be remembered,” the prime minister tweeted.

PM @ImranKhanPTI has expressed sorrow over the passing of Emir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Offering condolences to the Crown Prince, the family and the people of Kuwait, he said the Emir's contribution to Pak-Kuwait relations will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/LOH9lSL6Ks — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 29, 2020

The Amir of Kuwait, 91, had been hospitalized in the United States for treatment.

“With the utmost sadness and grief for the Kuwaiti people, the Islamic and Arab world and people of friendly nations, the Emiri Diwan mourns the death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait,” his office on Tuesday announced.