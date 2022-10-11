PM forms ministerial committee on energy conservation roadmap

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to constitute a high-powered committee to formulate long, medium and short-term strategies on the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Measures Implementation Roadmap proposed by the Power Division.

The committee, to be headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, will consist of members including Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Minister for Board of Investment Ch. Salik Hussain,

The prime minister, while chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, directed the Power Division to give a detailed briefing next week regarding the power theft and line losses as well as the strategy to check it.

He also called for launching an appropriate public awareness campaign about energy conservation, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

