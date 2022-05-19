PM for ten days celebrations of Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for 10 days celebrations on completion of 24 years of historic nuclear tests by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

یہ دن قوم کے بے مثال اتحاد، یکجہتی اور پاکستان کے لئے ایک ہونے کا دن ہے، اس دن کو اسی انداز میں منانے کی ضرورت ہے

میڈیا سے درخواست ہے کہ یوم تکبیر کے لئے خصوصی نشریات، پروگرامز اور تحریروں کے اہتمام سے اس قومی دن کی تقریبات میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں #نہ_جھکے_تھے_نہ_جھکیں_گے pic.twitter.com/DC21nGAVyJ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 19, 2022

In a tweet, she said that the PM has directed that on the pattern of diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, Yaum-e-Takbeer should be celebrated in a befitting manner.