PM for strong global counter-terrorism cooperation as Kabul blast leaves several young dead

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressing grief over the loss of young lives in a horrific suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul said global cooperation against terrorism was need of the hour.

“The international community should not let its guard down.

As I stated in my address at UNGA, terrorism continues to threaten not just Afghanistan & Pakistan but also the world. The international community should not let its guard down. Strengthening global cooperation against changing threat matrix of terrorism is need of the hour. https://t.co/vGIImY2726 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 30, 2022

Strengthening global cooperation against changing threat matrix of terrorism is need of the hour,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister conveyed his deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and people of Afghanistan.

“Words can’t express this sheer barbarism,” he said.

PM Sharif recalled that at the platform of the United Nations General Assembly, he had emphasized that terrorism continues to threaten not just Afghanistan and Pakistan, but also the world.

A suicide bomb attack on an education center in Kabul on Friday killed at least 23 people, most of whom believed to be young women, in the latest sign of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital.