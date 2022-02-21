ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciating the Turkish model of systematic and institutionalized religious education system stressed bilateral cooperation to exchange best practices and information in that arena.

The Prime Minister was talking to Head of Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbas, who called on him.

He underlined that the visit of Dr. Erbas will help in strengthening linkages between the religious institutions of the two countries.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations enjoyed by Pakistan and Turkey spread across a broad spectrum of religious, cultural, linguistic, and educational linkages, people-to-people contacts, and commonality of interests – a relationship that is without any parallels.

He thanked the Turkish Government and leadership for Turkey’s steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Turkey’s close cooperation with Pakistan on the joint initiative to combat rising Islamophobia.

Prof. Dr. Erbas reiterated Turkey’s principled position on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He commended the establishment of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by Pakistan and extended Turkish assistance in that respect.

Prof. Dr. Erbas also conveyed cordial greetings of Turkish leadership to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed Turkey’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in all fields.