PM for no relaxation in legal requirement of environmental protection in Ravi City project

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, while expressing satisfaction over the progress made on the Ravi City project, called for meeting the set targets in stipulated time and fulfilling legal requirements of environmental protection without any relaxation.

He was presiding over a review meeting about the progress of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

The meeting was attended by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen. ® Anwar Ali Haider and relevant senior officials.

Besides, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Ravi Urban Development Authority Chairman Rashid Aziz and provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video-link.

The meeting discussed in detail the approval of measures for environmental protection regarding the Ravi City.

The prime minister was told that keeping in view the environmental protection, the construction of botanical gardens would be ensured at every stage of the project.

Besides, the process of talks with international investors regarding the project was also underway with the expectation of positive results.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on “Waste to Energy” for the project would also be signed soon with an international company, the prime minister was informed.

He was further told that planning had been completed for capacity building in the Ravi City project.

Issues relating to land procurement had been addressed, besides setting up of three base camps for development works.