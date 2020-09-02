PM for making subsidies’ system organized, effective to achieve desired results

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said with billions of rupees being spent annually on subsidies in various sectors, the government’s foremost priority was to make the system of subsidies organized and effective, so that subsidy from the public exchequer not only reached the deserving but desired results were also achieved.

He was chairing a meeting here about making the government’s subsidies system organized and effective.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, special assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill and Dr Sania Nishtar, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran, former Secretary Finance Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officers were present.

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Chairman Habib Bank Sultan Ali Allana, Arif Habib and Dr Ejaz Nabi also attended the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on direct or indirect government subsidies in various sectors, expenditures on the subsidies, flaws in the current system of subsidies and the progress made so far by the think-tank to further organize the subsidies’ system.

The prime minister said with regard to the subsidies’ system, the government had clear priorities including help of the poor, socio-economic development, bringing the backward areas at par with the country’s other areas, providing support to exports, and small and medium enterprises and the promotion of construction and agricultural sectors.

He directed to make all possible efforts to improve the system of subsidies so that decisions of public-interest could be taken and implemented.