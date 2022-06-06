PM for localization, promotion of new technologies like hybrid, electric vehicles

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday while appreciating the investment of Indus Motors in Pakistan since 1989, underscored the importance of localization, incentivizing new products, and promoting new technologies, like introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles at an early date.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motors Company Ali Asghar highlighted the government’s business-friendly policies.

He also urged the Japanese side to avail itself of such opportunities to enhance its investment in Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister also received a delegation of leading Japanese companies, during which the prime minister renewed his government’s firm commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Japan, especially in the fields of trade and investment, telecommunication, food, infrastructure and other important sectors.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Industries and Production Minister Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

The prime minister also constituted a special committee to resolve the issues faced by Japanese companies in Pakistan on a priority basis, which was aimed at removing hurdles and impediments in the way of attracting foreign direct investment in Pakistan.