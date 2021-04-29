ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation of green areas at any cost during the execution of Ravi City project in Lahore.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Ravi City and Central Business District projects, the prime minister said the incumbent government had taken unprecedented measures for environmental protection in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik also joined through video link.

The prime minister also directed to point out the issues impeding the execution of Ravi City and Central Business Districts for their early resolution.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider and CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority apprised the prime minister of the progress on their respective projects particularly the beginning of bidding process.

They also highlighted the proposed strategy devised in consultation with the stakeholders for environmental protection and measures to dispose of the matters pertaining to the land acquisition and resolve the issues on fast track basis.

The meeting was also briefed on the development of different zones, interest of foreign investors, and start of bidding process by five renowned investors interested in a zone of Ravi City, and the interest of an international consortium for land development in the new zones.

The authorities concerned also apprised the meeting of the progress on an MoU and public private partnership for development of knowledge city and technology zone under Ravi City project.

The prime minister was also briefed on the development of a waste water treatment plant through financing of Asian Development Bank, breakthrough in the payment of land prices to the owners, preservation of green areas and launch of young leaders program for youth’s employment in partnership with the renowned universities.

The authorities concerned also put forward recommendations on consultation with the investors for launch of first phase of Central Business District and future outline of the project.