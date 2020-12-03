PM for ensuring implementation of SOPs to check fast spread of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed for ensuring the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to check the fast spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that the provision of quality basic healthcare facilities to masses was the foremost priority of the government.

The prime minister was talking to Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid who called on him here and briefed him about the situation of coronavirus in the country.

The prime minister was told that though the first wave of COVID-19 was checked due to government’s policy of smart lockdown in the country,

but the present carelessness specially the gathering of many people at one place could cause the spread of coronavirus at large scale levels.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also briefed the prime minister about the measures being taken in health sector in Punjab.