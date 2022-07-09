PM felicitates overseas Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the sacred day was reminiscent of the passion of sacrifice and the obedience to Allah Almighty.

بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں سمیت تمام امت مسلمہ کو عیدالاضحٰی مبارک۔ یہ مقدس دن ایثار، قربانی اور اللہ تعالیٰ کی اطاعت کا پیغام ہے۔ امت مسلمہ کو نادار اور مستحقین کی مدد کے لئے اجتماعی کردار ادا کرنا ہوگا۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2022

He further stressed that the Muslims Ummah must play its collective role to assist and support the poor and deserving Muslims.

Eid al-Adha is being observed by the Muslims in different parts of the world at the end of this year’s Hajj.