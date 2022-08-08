ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first javelin gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games.
On his Twitter handle, the president congratulated him on making history in javelin throw and winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.
The president and the prime minister said that Nadeem had made Pakistan and the nation proud for winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing.
Nadeem’s consistency, passion and hard work would inspire youth of the country, the prime minister added.
Arshad Nadeem won the final javelin throw at the Alexander Stadium with a record-breaking 90.18-metre.
It was Pakistan’s second gold in Birmingham and the first one was won with a games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt emerged victorious in the +105kg weightlifting competition.