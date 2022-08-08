ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first javelin gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games.

On his Twitter handle, the president congratulated him on making history in javelin throw and winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

The president and the prime minister said that Nadeem had made Pakistan and the nation proud for winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing.

Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nation is proud of you. #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/WXDfS0h1nf — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 7, 2022

Nadeem’s consistency, passion and hard work would inspire youth of the country, the prime minister added.

What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games. His consistency, passion & hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 8, 2022

Arshad Nadeem won the final javelin throw at the Alexander Stadium with a record-breaking 90.18-metre.

It was Pakistan’s second gold in Birmingham and the first one was won with a games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt emerged victorious in the +105kg weightlifting competition.