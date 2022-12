ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday felicitated Argentina for winning the FIFA Football World Cup in Qatar.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he also congratulated Qatar for successfully holding the FIFA’s mega football event.



“What a nail-biting finish to the FIFA WC … Messi’s Argentina. Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event…Upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco remain highlights of the tournament for me.”