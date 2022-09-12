PM extends sincere wishes to Britain’s King Charles III on accession to throne

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday conveyed his sincere good wishes to King Charles III on his accession to the throne of the British monarchy.

“On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, I wish to convey our sincere good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on his accession to the throne,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister said, “May the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign.”

The council, made up of about 200 members — primarily current and former politicians and other dignitaries — proclaimed his accession to the throne in the State Apartments of St. James’s Palace in London.