PM extends greetings on Turkish Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday extended greetings to the leadership and the people of Turkey as the country celebrated 97th Republic Day.

“Warm felicitations to leadership and people of Turkey on 97th Republic Day,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter, saying the forefathers of Pakistan stood by the Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism.

“In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood!,” he remarked.

The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk took place on October 29, 1923.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly also voted unanimously to elect the founding father as the republic’s first president.

Since then, Turkey celebrates Republic Day on October 29 every year.