ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday had a meeting with President Open Forum Dr. Naveed Sherwani, who along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Fawad Hussain and Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amer Ahmed Hashmi called on him here.

Matters relating to the development of semi-conductor and high-tech industries in cooperation with tech universities were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed to take all possible measures for the development of these industries so as to create maximum job opportunities for youth equipped with the knowledge of technology.



